Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

The Lady Cranes team to face Kenya in today’s game in South Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Uganda Lady Cranes coach Edgar Lemeriga has selected his side to face Kenya in Tuesday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup Qualifier at Bosman Stadium. “This will be the third time we meet Kenya in a space of two months and the girls have picked a lot of confidence in the fixture. We will definitely see a […]

Uganda Lady Cranes coach Edgar Lemeriga has selected his side to face Kenya in Tuesday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup Qualifier at Bosman Stadium. “This will be...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/08/2019

Tchad : à l'Est, les plaidoyers dans les centres coraniques se multiplient

Tchad : à l'Est, les plaidoyers dans les centres coraniques se multiplient

Tchad : Mahmoud Youssouf Khayal, nouveau ministre de la Santé publique Tchad : Mahmoud Youssouf Khayal, nouveau ministre de la Santé publique 12/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nomination à la Présidence de la République

13/08/2019

Tchad : prestation de serment de deux nouveaux ministres

13/08/2019

Tchad : la frontière avec la Libye est "devenue incontrôlée" (ministre défense)

13/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l'armée accentue la pression sur les orpailleurs au nord (Vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/08/2019 - Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer"

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer"

L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels 05/08/2019 - Brahim Oguelem

ANALYSE - 11/08/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet 02/08/2019

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019