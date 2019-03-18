Alwihda Info
The Legislative Elections in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau (Statement by Foreign Press Secretary Takeshi OSUGA)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Japan welcomes the fact that the voting for the legislative elections in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau took place on March 10th in a peaceful manner and that the provisional results were announced. Japan considers these elections as an important step towards consolidation of democracy. It also expects that all stakeholders maintain calm. Japan expects all […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



