Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

The Millennium Challenge Corporation Board Selects Benin as Eligible to Develop a Concurrent Regional Compact


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Millennium Challenge Corporation Board of Directors held its quarterly meeting on December 11, 2018 and approved Benin as eligible to develop a concurrent regional compact. Earlier this year, the United States Congress granted MCC the authority to select countries which currently have MCC compacts for concurrent compacts for the purpose of regional economic integration, […]

The Millennium Challenge Corporation Board of Directors held its quarterly meeting on December 11, 2018 and app...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/12/2018

Tchad : 1705 faux diplômes identifiés dans un rapport partiel d'audit

Tchad : 1705 faux diplômes identifiés dans un rapport partiel d'audit

Tchad : 10 mois de prison ferme requis contre le député Azzai Tchad : 10 mois de prison ferme requis contre le député Azzai 14/12/2018

Populaires

Tchad : la salle d’audience évacuée au procès du député Azzaï

16/12/2018

N'Djamena : des bacs à ordures offerts pour lutter contre l'insalubrité

16/12/2018

Centrafrique : Ali Darassa, la grosse épine dans les pieds de la MINUSCA et de TOUADERA

16/12/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Sénégal : à la découverte des œuvres artistiques de l'Île de Gorée
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/12/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

Ils sont venus, ils étaient tous là à Genève même les séparatistes polisariens et leur pote, l'Algérie

Ils sont venus, ils étaient tous là à Genève même les séparatistes polisariens et leur pote, l'Algérie

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice 27/11/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

ANALYSE - 10/12/2018 - Philippe Le Houérou

Comment faire émerger la prochaine génération d'entrepreneurs en Afrique ?

Comment faire émerger la prochaine génération d'entrepreneurs en Afrique ?

Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine 04/12/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 26/11/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong 17/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.