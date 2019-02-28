Alwihda Info
The Nairobi Summit on International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25): Accelerating the promise, 13 November 2019 – 15 November 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The ground breaking International Conference on Population and Development sparked a revolution in women’s reproductive health and rights. Twenty-five years later, the goals of this movement have not yet been reached. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the ground breaking [International Conference on Population and Development](https://www.unfpa.org/icpd) (ICPD), which took place in Cairo in… Read […]

