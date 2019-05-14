Alwihda Info
The National and Provincial Elections in the Republic of South Africa (Statement by Press Secretary Takeshi Osuga)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


By Press Secretary Takeshi Osuga Japan welcomes that the National and Provincial Elections held on May 8 in the Republic of South Africa, the sixth election since the country achieved democracy in 1994, were conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner. The successful completion of this election demonstrates that democracy has taken root in […]

