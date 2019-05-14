The National and Provincial Elections in the Republic of South Africa (Statement by Press Secretary Takeshi Osuga)

By Press Secretary Takeshi Osuga Japan welcomes that the National and Provincial Elections held on May 8 in the Republic of South Africa, the sixth election since the country achieved democracy in 1994, were conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner. The successful completion of this election demonstrates that democracy has taken root in […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...