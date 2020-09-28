The OPEC Fund approves US$20m for SMEs in East Africa

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) (www.OPECFund.org) has signed a US$20 million term loan in favor of East African Development Bank (EADB). EADB will use the loan to support small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) and infrastructure projects in East Africa. EADB is an important regional development institution for delivering key development objectives […]

