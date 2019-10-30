The Role the Media Plays in Supporting Female Entrepreneurship in Africa

By Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, APO Group Founder and Chairman APO Group ([APO-opa.com](https://apo-opa.com/)) are delighted to be the founding sponsor of a new AWIEF award: the APO Group African Women in Media Award. The prize has been introduced to recognise, celebrate and empower women journalists who support female entrepreneurship in Africa. Here, APO Group Founder and Chairman […]

By Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, APO Group Founder and Chairman APO Group ([APO-opa.com](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...