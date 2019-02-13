Alwihda Info
The Secretary-General’s Message on the occasion of World Radio Day 13 February 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


By UN Secretary-General Even in today’s world of digital communications, radio reaches more people than any other media platform. It conveys vital information and raises awareness on important issues. And it is a personal, interactive platform where people can air their views, concerns, and grievances. Radio can create a community. For the United Nations, especially […]

