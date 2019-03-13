Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

The Situation of People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria (Statement by Foreign Press Secretary Takeshi OSUGA)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Japan pays close attention to the decision of Algerian President Bouteflika not to seek his fifth term and his announcement of a plan to reform the Algerian political system before the next presidential election. Japan hopes that the reforms will move forward stably based on the will of Algerian people. Japan believes the stability in […]

Japan pays close attention to the decision of Algerian President Bouteflika not to seek his fifth term and his announcement of a plan to reform the Alg...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/03/2019

Tchad : une manifestation contre le Franc CFA et la France interdite

Tchad : une manifestation contre le Franc CFA et la France interdite

SAFAGRI : Le PAM et le FAO présentent des innovations pour la sécurité alimentaire SAFAGRI : Le PAM et le FAO présentent des innovations pour la sécurité alimentaire 13/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : la production de pétrole va être augmentée

13/03/2019

Tchad : un avion médicalisé dépêché à Sarh pour les blessés d'Hélibongo

13/03/2019

Tchad : Zene Bada appelle les militants "à se mettre en ordre de bataille"

13/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
RCA : les victimes tchadiennes se préparent devant la CPI contre leurs bourreaux
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/03/2019 - Me Megherbi Fayçal

De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon !

De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon !

Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée ! Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée ! 12/03/2019 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui