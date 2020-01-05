Alwihda Info
The UN Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel Condemns the Terrorist Act on a Bus in Sourou Province, Burkina Faso


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations’ Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, expresses his outrage and condemnation of the terrorist act on a bus in Sourou province, in the north of Burkina Faso, in which reportedly fourteen people were killed and nineteenth others were […]

