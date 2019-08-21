Alwihda Info
The Uganda Rugby Cranes coach today named the team that will take on Zimbabwe on 24th August in Harare


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Uganda Rugby Cranes coach, Robert Seguya today named the team that will take on Zimbabwe in the return leg of the Victoria Cup on 24th August 2019 in Harare. The Uganda Rugby Cranes will meet the Zimbabwe Sables for the second time this year after a loss in the home game. (26-31) The leadership […]

