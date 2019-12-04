The United States to Elevate Diplomatic Representation with Sudan

The Department of State warmly welcomes Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on his first visit to Washington. Today, we are pleased to announce that the United States and Sudan have decided to initiate the process of exchanging ambassadors after a 23-year gap. This decision is a meaningful step forward in strengthening the U.S.-Sudan bilateral relationship, […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...