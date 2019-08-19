Alwihda Info
The United States welcomes Sudan’s Adoption of the Constitutional Declaration


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United States congratulates the people of Sudan on the August 17 signing of the Constitutional Declaration and political agreement between the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council. We are encouraged by this first step in the establishment of a civilian-led transitional government. The United States commends the mediators from the […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



