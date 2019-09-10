The narration on migration should change. It’s time for European Union (EU) to see Africa as important trade partner – Carmelo Abela

The narration on migration should change. It is time for the European Union to see African countries as important trade partners. This was remarked by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion Carmelo Abela while addressing a panel discussion held as part of the 14th edition of the annual Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) in Slovenia. […]

