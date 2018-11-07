Alwihda Info
The rising Star singer Maesa Dasouqi invades the Middle East with her music from America


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Novembre 2018


The rising star Maesa Dasouqi launched her singing musical dancing production (Damee Ethraaa) internationally, her production is currently premiering on Arabica TV, Aghani Aghani Radio And TV in Lebanon, Nogoum FM Radio and TV Egypt and many other MENA channels. Additionally, the Video Clip was released on her YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBaH6RzcGuA), her Official Facebook page,… […]

