The third and final tournament of Rugby Africa’s U20 BarthÃ©s Trophy concludes with a first victory by Zambia over the Ugandan hosts

For the first time Ghana, Zambia and Uganda participated in Rugby Africa’s (www.RugbyAfrique.com) Under-20 tournament, from 7th to 12th May, 2019, and competed for the open spot in Pool B for 2020. The final between Zambia and Uganda was extremely tight, but Zambia narrowly won the last match of the tournament, 14 to 12. Pool […]

For the first time Ghana, Zambia and Uganda participated in Rugby Africa’s (www.RugbyAfrique.com) Under-20 tournament, from 7th to 12th May, 2019, a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...