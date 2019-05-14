Alwihda Info
The third and final tournament of Rugby Africa’s U20 BarthÃ©s Trophy concludes with a first victory by Zambia over the Ugandan hosts


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Mai 2019


For the first time Ghana, Zambia and Uganda participated in Rugby Africa’s (www.RugbyAfrique.com) Under-20 tournament, from 7th to 12th May, 2019, and competed for the open spot in Pool B for 2020. The final between Zambia and Uganda was extremely tight, but Zambia narrowly won the last match of the tournament, 14 to 12. Pool […]

