‘Think Equal, Build Smart and Innovate Change’, IOM Nigeria Urges on International Women’s Day


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On 8 March, International Women’s Day (IWD), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Nigeria organized a one-day workshop and sensitization event in Ikeja, Lagos for 25 women, including seven female migrant returnees from Libya. The event was conducted in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, with support from […]

On 8 March, International Women’s Day (IWD), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Nigeria organiz...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



