Third group of refugees evacuated to Rwanda from Libya with UNHCR support

More than 100 vulnerable refugees, including several babies born in detention centres in Libya, have arrived in Rwanda on a humanitarian evacuation flight organised by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. The group of 116 landed at Kigali International Airport at 2245 last night (Sunday 24 November). They have been taken to a transit facility in […]

