Thousands fleeing new Congo violence, Uganda refugee facilities dangerously stretched

Around 7,500 Congolese refugees have arrived in Uganda since the start of June, placing strain on already badly overstretched facilities. Renewed clashes between opposing Hema and Lendu groups in north-eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are driving people across the border into Uganda at a rate of 311 a day, more than […]
Around 7,500 Congolese refugees have arrived in Uganda since the start of June, placing strain on already badly overstretched facilities. Renewed c...
Around 7,500 Congolese refugees have arrived in Uganda since the start of June, placing strain on already badly overstretched facilities. Renewed c...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...