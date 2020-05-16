To Finance its Energy Transition and Industrialization, Africa needs to Think Local

As global markets think of the post-Covid-19 world and how the pandemic will reshape business models worldwide, African countries are coming to terms with a bitter reality: the continent has still not entered the Fourth Industrial Revolution and is heading towards its first recession in 25 years. While the impact of the pandemic on African […]

As global markets think of the post-Covid-19 world and how the pandemic will reshape business models worldwide, African countries are coming to te...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...