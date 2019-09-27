To Solve its Power Distribution Problems, Africa Needs to Modernise and Decentralise its Grid (By Anastasia WALSH, International Energy Consultant in Johannesburg)

By Anastasia WALSH, International Energy Consultant in Johannesburg Electrification is an on-going and foundational investment, and a necessary one to realize all modern-day development objectives. Despite bullish policies, the fact remains that over 640 million Africans lack access to electricity. The effect of this is apparent. It impedes economic growth; it inhibits the advancements of […]

