To build a peaceful future from the lessons of history

By Wang Yuan, Huan Xiang, Cui Qi, People's Daily This year marks both the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations (UN).

At this pivotal moment, looking back on the painful lessons of World War II (WWII) and the hard-won victory over fascism serves not only to reaffirm a correct view of WWII history but also to draw wisdom and strength for building a peaceful, prosperous future for humanity.



As Friedrich Engels observed, history is everything to humankind. An honest accounting of history underpins the very foundation of justice. To safeguard the victorious outcome of WWII and defend the post-war international order is, in essence, to uphold justice and humanity's shared moral responsibility.



The World Anti-Fascist War was a global struggle that transcended borders, races, and ideologies. From the Chinese people's call for unity in their resistance against Japanese aggression to the joint declaration by 26 Allied nations to fight against the aggressive and expansionist forces seeking world domination, nations joined forces in defense of justice. Through extraordinary sacrifices, they defended the cause of peace.



As the main theater in the East of the World Anti-Fascist War, China was the first to confront Japanese aggression, beginning in 1931. Over 14 years of relentless struggle, more than 35 million Chinese soldiers and civilians were killed or wounded. By tying down and depleting the main forces of Japanese militarists, China made indelible historical contributions to the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War.



The postwar world order emerged directly from this victory. As a founding member of the anti-fascist alliance, China actively participated in establishing the UN and drafting its Charter.. The international system with the UN at its core is a direct legacy of that victory, ensuring global peace in the post-war era and driving development and progress worldwide.



The triumph of the World Anti-Fascist War was a major victory of the forces of justice, showing that light will always overcome darkness, and that justice will ultimately prevail over evil.



However, over the past eight decades, historical revisionism has repeatedly surfaced. By spreading false narratives, blurring the line between right and wrong, and eroding the moral foundation of the post-war international order, such distortions pose a real threat to world peace.



In Japan, a disturbing resurgence of historical denial persists. War criminals are enshrined at the Yasukuni Shrine in an attempt to glorify militarism. School textbooks are distorted to downplay or deny the well-documented facts of the Nanjing Massacre and the forceful recruitment of "comfort women." Narratives portraying Japan as a "victim of war" recast aggression as the so-called "liberation of Asia," seeking to whitewash the war. Such distortions, which deny aggression, twist historical truth, and evade responsibility, have inflicted deep wounds on the people of countries victimized by Japanese aggression.



In recent years, forces seeking to undermine the postwar order have been on the rise. Certain countries, in pursuit of hegemony and unilateralism, have recklessly challenged the UN-centered international system, trampled on the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and disrupted global economic and trade stability. Such actions reflect a dangerous disregard for historical lessons and a grave irresponsibility to the world and the shared future of humanity.



History cannot be rewritten, and truth must not be distorted. To distort the history of WWII is a betrayal of human civilization and an obstacle to human progress. As The Guardian has noted, humanity must learn from the darkest chapters of its past. If such distortions are left unchecked, history risks repeating itself. The lesson of history is clear: only through unwavering commitment to historical truth, accurate understanding of WWII, and vigorous defense of historical justice can humanity progress.



The WWII victory established enduring principles that continue to guide global affairs. As Allied power and UN founding member, China has always been a consistent defender of historical truth, a firm upholder of the current international order, and a committed supporter of true multilateralism. China stands ready to work hand in hand with all countries, drawing wisdom from history to forge a shared future for humanity and a more just world order.



