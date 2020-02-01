Toronto’s Nurse earns spot as Head Coach of Team Giannis in 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and his staff have earned the spot to coach Team Giannis in the 2020 NBA (www.NBA.com) All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago. With tonight’s 105-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons, the Raptors (35-14, .714) clinched […]

