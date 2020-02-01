Toronto’s Nurse earns spot as Head Coach of Team Giannis in 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and his staff have earned the spot to coach Team Giannis in the 2020 NBA (www.NBA.com) All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago. With tonight’s 105-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons, the Raptors (35-14, .714) clinched […]
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and his staff have earned the spot to coach Team Giannis in the 2020 NBA (www.NBA.com) All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday,...
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and his staff have earned the spot to coach Team Giannis in the 2020 NBA (www.NBA.com) All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday,...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...