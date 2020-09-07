Tour de France – NTT Pro Cycling: Injury forces Pozzovivo to withdraw from Tour de France

NTT Pro Cycling’s (https://NTTProCycling.com/) Domenico Pozzovivo has unfortunately been forced to abandon the Tour de France as a result of the elbow injury he sustained on the opening stage of the race in Nice. The decision was taken by Team Manager Bjarne Riis after the completion of stage nine that finished in Laruns. This is […]

