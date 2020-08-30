Tour de France Stage 1: Reaction

A chaotic opening stage of the 2020 Tour de France that featured numerous crashes was won by Alexander Kristoff (UAE) in a sprint finish in Nice. NTT Pro Cycling’s (http://www.NTTProCycling.com) Giacomo Nizzolo finished seventh on a day that saw Ryan Gibbons, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Domenico Pozzovivo all involved in crashes. All three were seen […]

A chaotic opening stage of the 2020 Tour de France that featured numerous crashes was won by Alexander Kristoff (UAE) in a sprint finish in...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...