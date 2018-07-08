Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Tourism Committee welcomes the declaration of Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains as a World Heritage Site by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Portfolio Committee on Tourism has welcomed the declaration of the Makhonjwa Mountains, known as the Barberton Greenstone Belt in Mpumalanga as South Africa’s 10th World Heritage Site. It comprises 40% of the Barberton Greenstone Belt, one of the world’s oldest geological structures. The Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains represents the best-preserved succession of volcanic and sedimentary […]

The Portfolio Committee on Tourism has welcomed the declaration of the Makhonjwa Mountains, know...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/07/2018

Tchad : Signature d’une convention entre l’ONAPE et l’Industrie Réchaud Toumai pour la création de 1000 emplois

Tchad : Signature d’une convention entre l’ONAPE et l’Industrie Réchaud Toumai pour la création de 1000 emplois

Les États-Unis interviennent dans plusieurs domaines pour aider le Tchad Les États-Unis interviennent dans plusieurs domaines pour aider le Tchad 06/07/2018

Populaires

Tchad : des voix s'élèvent après l’arrestation de deux chefs de canton de Fada

08/07/2018

En images : inondations à N'Djamena

08/07/2018

Tchad : le canton Djourdjoura prévient d'une menace contre la paix sociale dans le département de Fitri

08/07/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/06/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

IOG: le président artiste

IOG: le président artiste

République de Djibouti : L'inévitable processus d'un changement à venir ! République de Djibouti : L'inévitable processus d'un changement à venir ! 25/06/2018 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

ANALYSE - 28/06/2018 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Que vive le roi en république !

Chronique : Que vive le roi en république !

Etranger malade : la procédure de demande de titre de séjour pour raisons de santé Etranger malade : la procédure de demande de titre de séjour pour raisons de santé 22/06/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 03/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

La belle rouste, à la Terence Hill, prise par les polisariens et leurs mentors algériens au Sommet de l'Union Africaine à Nouakchott

La belle rouste, à la Terence Hill, prise par les polisariens et leurs mentors algériens au Sommet de l'Union Africaine à Nouakchott

Le centrafricain souffre-t-il toujours du "syndrome Barracuda" ? Le centrafricain souffre-t-il toujours du "syndrome Barracuda" ? 29/06/2018 - M. Urbain TABEMARA

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.