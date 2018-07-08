Tourism Committee welcomes the declaration of Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains as a World Heritage Site by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

The Portfolio Committee on Tourism has welcomed the declaration of the Makhonjwa Mountains, known as the Barberton Greenstone Belt in Mpumalanga as South Africa’s 10th World Heritage Site. It comprises 40% of the Barberton Greenstone Belt, one of the world’s oldest geological structures. The Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains represents the best-preserved succession of volcanic and sedimentary […]

