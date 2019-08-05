Towards an AfroChampions fund to finance the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

On the occasion of a high-level meeting convened in partnership with His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, and bringing together investors, financing institutions and sovereign and private funds, the AfroChampions (http://AfroChampions.com) Initiative has formally launched a private sector investment framework to secure financing for the African Continental… Read more on […]

On the occasion of a high-level meeting convened in partnership with His E...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...