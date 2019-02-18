Trainings with World Rugby and Rugby Union Mauritius

Three Rugby Africa delegates, Daniel Granett, John Bosco Muamba and Regional Training Manager Denver Wannies made the trip to Mauritius to facilitate a SuperWeek. On the agenda: five days of training on refereeing, coaching and sports medicine. In context with the Indian Ocean Islands Games (JIOI) scheduled for July 19-28, medical training sessions were held […]

Three Rugby Africa delegates, Daniel Granett, John Bosco Muamba and Regional Training Manager Denver Wannies made the trip to M...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...