Trainings with World Rugby and Rugby Union Mauritius

Three Rugby Africa delegates, Daniel Granett, John Bosco Muamba and Regional Training Manager Denver Wannies made the trip to Mauritius to facilitate a SuperWeek. On the agenda: five days of training on refereeing, coaching and sports medicine. In context with the Indian Ocean Islands Games (JIOI) scheduled for July 19-28, medical training sessions were held […]
