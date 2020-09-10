Transform your Canon camera into a high-quality webcam with EOS Webcam Utility Software

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) announces the launch of EOS Webcam Utility, a free to download software that allows users to connect their compatible Canon DSLR and PowerShot camera to a Mac or PC computer, where it will be recognised as a USB webcam. Eliminating the need for additional equipment, the EOS Web […]

