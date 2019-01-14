Transport Minister Dr Blade Nzimande to release Festive Season Road Safety Report

The Minister of Transport, Dr. Blade Nzimande, will officially release the preliminary Festive Season Road Safety Report on Wednesday, 16 January 2019 at the GCIS Tshedimosetso House in Hatfield, Pretoria. The preliminary Festive Season Road Safety report will cover the period from the 1st December 2018 to the 8th January 2019. Minister Nzimande will be […]

