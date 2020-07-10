Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Tribute: Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly (By Akinwumi A. Adesina, PrÃ©sident, African Development Bank)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Juillet 2020


By Akinwumi A. Adesina, Président, African Development Bank July 8 was all like every normal day, focused on work. I had no inkling there would be a storm, even though we have weathered many storms and floods in Abidjan in recent times. Like a jolting bolt of thunder, everything changed when my wife, Grace, called […]

By Akinwumi A. Adesina, Président, African Development Bank July 8 was all like every normal day, focused on work. I had no inkling there would be a storm, even though we h...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/07/2020

Tchad : 1,7 milliards Fcfa pour équiper 150 centres de santé en énergie solaire

Tchad : 1,7 milliards Fcfa pour équiper 150 centres de santé en énergie solaire

Tchad : respect des mesures dans les lieux de culte, les leaders religieux exhortés à plus de plaidoyer Tchad : respect des mesures dans les lieux de culte, les leaders religieux exhortés à plus de plaidoyer 10/07/2020

Populaires

Tchad : reprise de vols passagers, les compagnies devront se faire approuver leurs programmes

10/07/2020

Tchad : le procès se poursuit dans l'affaire du trafic de drogue, des responsables appelés à témoigner

10/07/2020

Tchad : reprise des vols, un protocole adopté pour les passagers en provenance de l'étranger

10/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : une femme se donne la mort dans un puits à Pala
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" "L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda