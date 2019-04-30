Troika statement on South Sudan

Read the statement here: The members of the Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States) express their appreciation of IGAD’s role in advancing the South Sudan peace process. The September 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), represents an opportunity to build peace and […]

