Troika (the United Kingdom, United States and Norway) Statement

The Troika (the United Kingdom, United States and Norway) and Canada remain deeply concerned about the situation in Sudan. In particular, President Bashir’s recent decisions to declare a national State of Emergency, to appoint military and security members to senior government positions, and to issue emergency orders criminalizing peaceful demonstrations and allowing security forces to […]
The Troika (the United Kingdom, United States and Norway) and Canada remain deeply concerned about ...
The Troika (the United Kingdom, United States and Norway) and Canada remain deeply concerned about ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...