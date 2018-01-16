Tunisia: Winning design for 2015 Sousse and Bardo Memorial announced

The ‘Infinite Wave’ by London and Gloucester-based George King Architects has been selected as the design for the memorial dedicated to the 31 British nationals who lost their lives, and to all of those affected by the two terrorist attacks in Tunisia in 2015. An independent panel shortlisted seven designs from 19 entries, and chose […]

