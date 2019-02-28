Tunisia initiates new WTO dispute complaint against Morocco book duties

Tunisia has requested WTO dispute consultations with Morocco concerning final anti-dumping duties imposed by Morocco on imports of school exercise books from Tunisia. The request was circulated to WTO members on 27 February. Tunisia claims that Morocco acted inconsistently with a number of provisions under the WTO’s Anti-Dumping Agreement and the General Agreement on Tariffs […]

