Turn your life into a gallery with Canon’s SELPHY SQUARE QX10

Canon ([Canon-CNA.com](http://www.canon-cna.com/)) announces the launch of the Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10, the latest addition to its popular SELPHY range of compact photo printers and the Canon XS-20L square photo paper pack. Small enough to fit into a handbag or backpack, this portable and hand-held photo printer is the perfect accessory for arts & crafts enthusiasts […]

Canon ([Canon-CNA.com](http://www.canon-cna.com/)) announces the launch of...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...