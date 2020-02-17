Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Turn your life into a gallery with Canon’s SELPHY SQUARE QX10


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Canon ([Canon-CNA.com](http://www.canon-cna.com/)) announces the launch of the Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10, the latest addition to its popular SELPHY range of compact photo printers and the Canon XS-20L square photo paper pack. Small enough to fit into a handbag or backpack, this portable and hand-held photo printer is the perfect accessory for arts & crafts enthusiasts […]

Canon ([Canon-CNA.com](http://www.canon-cna.com/)) announces the launch of...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/02/2020

Tchad : la BEAC sensibilise sur sa mission, la population incitée à la bancarisation

Tchad : la BEAC sensibilise sur sa mission, la population incitée à la bancarisation

Tchad : les femmes de la famille Ourada exigent le rétablissement du Sultanat à l'Est Tchad : les femmes de la famille Ourada exigent le rétablissement du Sultanat à l'Est 15/02/2020

Populaires

21 ambassadeurs accrédités, 5 continents, le Tchad renforce sa diplomatie

16/02/2020

Tchad : la BEAC sensibilise sur sa mission, la population incitée à la bancarisation

16/02/2020

Tchad : deux hommes arrêtés après le meurtre d'une femme de 64 ans

17/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un match de foot sous tension à Abéché
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 16/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Regroupement familial : le silence de la préfecture sanctionné par le tribunal administratif

Regroupement familial : le silence de la préfecture sanctionné par le tribunal administratif

Changement de statut des ressortissants algériens : du statut étudiant au statut salarié Changement de statut des ressortissants algériens : du statut étudiant au statut salarié 15/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar