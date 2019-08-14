Turning Communities into Partners in the Fight Against Ebola

Kambayaya Tembo lives in the Bundibugyo District, Uganda. He rushed to his family when his wife, Florence, called with the terrible news that his brother had died in their house. His first instruction to her was to keep the children away from the body – no one should touch it. His greatest fear was that […]

Kambayaya Tembo lives in the Bundibugyo District, Uganda. He rushed to his family when his wife, Florence, called with the terrible news that his brother had died in their house. His ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...