Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Twenty Egyptian Women Graduate from USAID-Funded Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Programs


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Twenty Egyptian women have graduated from prominent universities in the U.S., all funded by the U.S. government as part of America’s support for economic development in Egypt. The women all received scholarships from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to pursue undergraduate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) degrees at universities in the United […]

Twenty Egyptian women have graduated from prominent universities in the U.S., all funded by the U....

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 29/07/2019

Tchad : décès de Mamadou Kourtou, vice-président de l'Assemblée

Tchad : décès de Mamadou Kourtou, vice-président de l'Assemblée

Tchad : en province, une sensibilisation efficace pour renforcer la cohabitation Tchad : en province, une sensibilisation efficace pour renforcer la cohabitation 29/07/2019

Populaires

Tchad : Le ministre de la sécurité veut démilitariser l'aéroport, "on n'est pas obligé de s'afficher"

29/07/2019

Tchad : décès de Mamadou Kourtou, vice-président de l'Assemblée

29/07/2019

Tchad : personnel réduit et sécurité privée supprimée à l'aéroport de N'Djamena

29/07/2019
Vidéo à la Une
En images : importante saisie d'armes de guerre à l'Est du Tchad
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 29/07/2019 - Moussa Pascal Sougui

Moussa Pascal Sougui : "La solution à la crise passe par un dialogue inter-tchadien inclusif"

Moussa Pascal Sougui : "La solution à la crise passe par un dialogue inter-tchadien inclusif"

La Rwanda ouvrira une Ambassade au Maroc, un "revers cuisant des polisariens" La Rwanda ouvrira une Ambassade au Maroc, un "revers cuisant des polisariens" 18/07/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 13/07/2019 - Freeman Djido​

L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit

L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit

Seul le premier renouvellement du titre de séjour est de droit en cas de violences conjugales Seul le premier renouvellement du titre de séjour est de droit en cas de violences conjugales 07/07/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 22/07/2019

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne

Accord de pêche Maroc-UE : magistrale rouste infligée par l’U.E au polisario et à ses mentors Accord de pêche Maroc-UE : magistrale rouste infligée par l’U.E au polisario et à ses mentors 22/07/2019 - Farid Mnebhi