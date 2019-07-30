Twenty Egyptian Women Graduate from USAID-Funded Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Programs

Twenty Egyptian women have graduated from prominent universities in the U.S., all funded by the U.S. government as part of America’s support for economic development in Egypt. The women all received scholarships from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to pursue undergraduate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) degrees at universities in the United […]

Twenty Egyptian women have graduated from prominent universities in the U.S., all funded by the U....



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...