Two NBA Academy Women’s Program Participants receive Scholarships to attend SEED Academy

The National Basketball Association (NBA) ([www.NBA.com](http://www.nba.com/)) and [SEED Project](http://www.seedproject.org/) ([www.SEEDProject.org](http://www.seedproject.org/)) (Sports for Education and Economic Development), a non-profit organization in Thiès, Senegal that uses basketball as a platform to engage youth in academic, athletic and leadership programs, announced today that two elite… Read more on https://nba.africa-newsroom.com/press/two-nba-academy-womens-program-participants-re...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...