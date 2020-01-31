Alwihda Info
Two million children in Nigeria could die in the next decade unless more is done to fight pneumonia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Malnutrition, air pollution and lack of access to vaccines and antibiotics among the drivers of preventable deaths from pneumonia—which last year killed a child every three minutes in Nigeria Boosting efforts to fight pneumonia could avert over 2 million child deaths from pneumonia and other major diseases in Nigeria, new analysis has found. The modelling […]

