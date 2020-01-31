Two million children in Nigeria could die in the next decade unless more is done to fight pneumonia

Malnutrition, air pollution and lack of access to vaccines and antibiotics among the drivers of preventable deaths from pneumonia—which last year killed a child every three minutes in Nigeria Boosting efforts to fight pneumonia could avert over 2 million child deaths from pneumonia and other major diseases in Nigeria, new analysis has found. The modelling […]
Malnutrition, air pollution and lack of access to vaccines and antibiotics among the drivers of preventable deaths from pneumonia—...
Malnutrition, air pollution and lack of access to vaccines and antibiotics among the drivers of preventable deaths from pneumonia—...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...