Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), Ghanaian Armed Forces Joint Press Conference


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the Ghanaian Armed Forces (GAF) will conduct a joint press conference following the opening ceremony for Africa Endeavor Monday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. (L) at Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, Ghana. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd B. McCaffrey, AFRICOM chief of staff, and Ghanaian Army Lt Gen Obed Boamah Akwa, […]

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the Ghanaian Armed Forces (GAF) will conduct a joint press conference following the opening ceremony for Africa Endea...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/08/2019

Tchad : Chamsal Houda, la philanthrope devenue ministre

Tchad : Chamsal Houda, la philanthrope devenue ministre

Tchad : "les gens ont menti au président. Que Dieu châtie ceux qui ont contribué" (vidéo) Tchad : "les gens ont menti au président. Que Dieu châtie ceux qui ont contribué" (vidéo) 12/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : Chamsal Houda, la philanthrope devenue ministre

12/08/2019

Tchad : Mahmoud Youssouf Khayal, nouveau ministre de la Santé publique

12/08/2019

Tchad : le meilleur candidat au baccalauréat a obtenu 16,69/20

12/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "les gens ont menti au président. Que Dieu châtie ceux qui ont contribué" (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/08/2019 - Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer"

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer"

L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels 05/08/2019 - Brahim Oguelem

ANALYSE - 11/08/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet 02/08/2019

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019