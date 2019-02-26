Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Funds Partnerships between Leading Egyptian and American Universities


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Février 2019


Three leading universities in Egypt will partner with American universities to create Centers of Excellence in energy, water, and agriculture. Supported by an investment of $90 million through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the three Centers will establish linkages between Egyptian universities and leading universities in the United States, help forge relationships between… […]

Three leading universities in Egypt will partner with American universities to create C...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



