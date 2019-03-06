Alwihda Info
U.S. Ambassador Hands Over Personal Protective Equipment to the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On Thursday, 28 February 2019, the U.S. Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Maria E. Brewer, handed over Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth over US$ 165,000 to the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, 34 Military Hospital. The U.S. Department of State’s Office of Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR), in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Freetown, donated […]

On Thursday, 28 February 2019, the U.S. Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Maria E. Brewer, handed over Personal Protective Equipment ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



