U.S. Ambassador Visits School of Midwifery in Makeni

U.S. Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Maria E. Brewer, announced the opening of a new skills lab, library and computer lab at the School of Midwifery (SOMM) in Makeni. The U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration (www.HRSA.gov) with support from the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS relief (PEPFAR) carried out the necessary renovations, procurement and […]

