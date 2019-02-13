U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Prepares Monitoring and Evaluation Officers to Achieve Epidemic control in Ethiopia

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) organized a week-long capacity building training for 31 senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officers from regional health bureaus around the country on February 4-8, 2019 in Addis Ababa. This training invested in the capacity of regional Monitoring and Evaluation leaders to more effectively monitor public health programs, […]

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) organized a week-long capacity building training for ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...