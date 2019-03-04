Chief of Mission Natalie E. Brown welcomed the first U.S. Congressional delegation in 14 years, led by Congresswoman Karen Bass, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations. She was joined by freshmen Congress members Joe Neguse and Ilhan Omar. They met with Eritrean officials, members […]

