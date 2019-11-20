U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Travels to Ashanti Region to Promote USA-Ghana Partnerships

U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Christopher J. Lamora traveled to the Ashanti Region from November 19-20 to promote partnerships on economic development, education, and good governance between the United States of America and the Republic of Ghana. While in the Ashanti Region, DCM Lamora traveled to Ejura on November 19 to commission the Ejuraman […]

