U.S. Embassy Burkina Faso Welcomes Three New Nouveaux Horizons (NH) Ambassadors


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On February 14, 2020, the American Center at the Embassy of the United States of America in Burkina Faso welcomed three new Nouveaux Horizons (NH) ambassadors to its Public diplomacy family. Nouveaux Horizons translates books by American authors into French, markets them in French-speaking Africa, and distributes them to American embassies who use them in […]

