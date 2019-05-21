Alwihda Info
U.S. Embassy, National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) hold Communications Workshop for Political Parties


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The U.S. Embassy in partnership with the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia – NEBE – organized a half-day communications workshop for members of political parties in Ethiopia. The workshop focused on supporting the communications capability of the parties as they prepare for upcoming elections. In his remarks at the workshop, U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Michael […]

