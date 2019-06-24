Alwihda Info
U.S. Embassy Statement on June 22 Attacks


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Juin 2019


The U.S. Embassy is shocked and deeply saddened by the June 22 fatal attacks on the President of the Amhara Regional Government, Dr. Ambachew Mekonnen; Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, General Seare Mekonnen; Amhara Regional Government Office Advisor, Ezez Wassie; and retired Major General Gezai Abera. Their senseless deaths are a […]

