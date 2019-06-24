U.S. Embassy Statement on June 22 Attacks

The U.S. Embassy is shocked and deeply saddened by the June 22 fatal attacks on the President of the Amhara Regional Government, Dr. Ambachew Mekonnen; Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, General Seare Mekonnen; Amhara Regional Government Office Advisor, Ezez Wassie; and retired Major General Gezai Abera. Their senseless deaths are a […]
